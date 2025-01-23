GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

