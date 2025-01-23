GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

