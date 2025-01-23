Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 885 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Bank of America by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,378 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,215 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,858,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,260,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,197 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

