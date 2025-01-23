Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

