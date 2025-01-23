Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,479,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,690,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

