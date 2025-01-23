Goldstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

