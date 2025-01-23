Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases 18,540 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 175,336 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 834,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,501,000. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

