GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s What Happened

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 104,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 689,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Free Report)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.