Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GTE opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 46.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 231,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

