Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE GTE opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
