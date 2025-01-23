Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $58.88. 12,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $687.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $399,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,762.66. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,352.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,174 shares of company stock worth $1,235,009. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 219.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

