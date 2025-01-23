Great Southern Bancorp Releases Preliminary Financial Results for Q4

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., a Maryland-based company (NASDAQ: GSBC), issued a press release on January 21, 2025, disclosing preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2024. The unaudited financial information for the mentioned period was made public alongside the press release.

The company attached a copy of the press release containing the financial details as Exhibit 99.1 to the current Form 8-K. This information has been incorporated by reference in the filing.

As per Item 9.01 of the filing, the company listed the following exhibits:– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated January 21, 2025– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. did not indicate any significant changes to address in the signature section of the report. Joseph W. Turner, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., signed the report on behalf of the company on January 21, 2025.

Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

