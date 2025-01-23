Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

LON GKP opened at GBX 157.15 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.21. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of GBX 88.75 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 172.10 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £340.73 million, a PE ratio of -5,238.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

