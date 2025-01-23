Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Trading Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.83 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 15,847,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 5,872,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75. The company has a market capitalization of £187.25 million, a PE ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.62.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gulf Marine Services

In other news, insider Charbel El Khoury acquired 13,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,018.25 ($2,484.61). Corporate insiders own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.