Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 712 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AZN stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

