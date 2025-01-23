Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 100 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $209.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,372,590.34 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

