Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
