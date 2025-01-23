Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,781,000 after purchasing an additional 904,076 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 894,345 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 771,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 736,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,026.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 471,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.