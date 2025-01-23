Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $160.14 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.42 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.05. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $194.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.