Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 752.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

