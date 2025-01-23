Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQV stock opened at $205.37 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

