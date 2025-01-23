Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 312.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 630.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 369.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $344,116.89. This represents a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,490. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

