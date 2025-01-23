HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:HOTH opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

