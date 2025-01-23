HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.22. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

