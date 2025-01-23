Head to Head Analysis: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aptose Biosciences and Zura Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zura Bio 0 1 5 1 3.00

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,974.36%. Zura Bio has a consensus target price of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 782.68%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Zura Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -5,683.22% -300.44% Zura Bio N/A -37.36% -29.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Zura Bio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($2.97) -0.07 Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A

Summary

Zura Bio beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

