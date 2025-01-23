Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Jan 23rd, 2025

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMPGet Free Report) shares were up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 182,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 103,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Hempalta Trading Up 33.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hempalta

In other Hempalta news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total value of C$26,274.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 610,474 shares of company stock worth $27,499. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

