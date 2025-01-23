Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 309,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $563.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

