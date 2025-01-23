HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 828.60 ($10.20) and last traded at GBX 825.30 ($10.16), with a volume of 19507764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826.10 ($10.17).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 795 ($9.79).
View Our Latest Report on HSBA
HSBC Price Performance
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,393.26%.
Insider Activity
In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 41,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 718 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £299,549.60 ($368,767.20). Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
About HSBC
With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.