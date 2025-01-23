Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 973,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $54.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.