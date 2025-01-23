Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,467 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $355,556.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,704,778. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

