HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.70. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 40,432 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 362.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 49,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 98.1% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 638.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
