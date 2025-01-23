Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75. 178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

