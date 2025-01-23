Ilika (LON:IKA) Announces Earnings Results

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ilika had a negative net margin of 230.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%.

Ilika Price Performance

Shares of IKA traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 22 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 357,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 1.94. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.46).

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.