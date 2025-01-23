Ilika (LON:IKA) Announces Earnings Results

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Ilika had a negative net margin of 230.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%.
Ilika Price Performance
Shares of IKA traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 22 ($0.27). The company had a trading volume of 357,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33 and a beta of 1.94. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 37 ($0.46).
About Ilika
