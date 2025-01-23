Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.38 and last traded at $133.60. Approximately 562,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,570,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.63.

Illumina Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

