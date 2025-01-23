Inchcape (LON:INCH) Trading Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.37). 3,672,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,038,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.26).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCH
Inchcape Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape
In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,947.31). Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.