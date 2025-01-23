Inchcape (LON:INCH) Trading Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 675 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.37). 3,672,161 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,038,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 752 ($9.26).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 762.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 788.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,947.31). Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.