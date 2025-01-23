Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.