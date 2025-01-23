Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,993 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 31.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 379,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 91,353 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.0 %

LAC stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.51.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada.

