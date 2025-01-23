Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $118.92 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

