Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Stock Up 1.3 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl's

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KSS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Kohl's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

