Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,876,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,105 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,838,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,641,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,056,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 341,396 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.73 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.