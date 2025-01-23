Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 441.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after purchasing an additional 684,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

