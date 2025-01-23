Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,646,000 after acquiring an additional 261,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

