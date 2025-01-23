Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,384.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $277.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.6228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

