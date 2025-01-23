Insider Buying: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

