Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon bought 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($16.77) per share, for a total transaction of £408.60 ($503.02).

LON JMAT traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,367 ($16.83). 387,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,384.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,512.54. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,356.90, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,295.54 ($15.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,917.07 ($23.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 57.40 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,275.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JMAT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,500 ($18.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.16) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

