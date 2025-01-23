Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Purchases 38 Shares of Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £138.32 ($170.28).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Ken Murphy bought 39 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($170.44).

Tesco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 370.20 ($4.56) on Thursday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 272.30 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.70 ($4.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 350.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,371.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About Tesco

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

