Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 128,427 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total value of $8,573,786.52.

AAR Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $71.19 on Thursday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 254.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in AAR by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

