Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 19,293 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HRMY stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 961,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.78. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,452,000 after buying an additional 351,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,871,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after buying an additional 140,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

