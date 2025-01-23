Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 65,236 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $52,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 895,580 shares in the company, valued at $716,464. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Leslie Trigg sold 33,227 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $26,913.87.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Leslie Trigg sold 10,227 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $13,192.83.

On Friday, November 15th, Leslie Trigg sold 5,645 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $4,516.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 6.49. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,187 shares during the period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

