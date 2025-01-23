Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Sells 15,936 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
PLRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 700,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,935. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $664.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
