Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $430.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.85.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

