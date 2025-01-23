Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $199.02 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

